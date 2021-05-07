Home

Rugby League

Tommy Turbo stars in Manly’s comeback win

NRL.com
May 9, 2021 7:48 pm
[Source: NRL.COM]

Tom Trbojevic produced a stunning six try involvements in Manly’s 38-32 comeback win over the Warriors.

Just as he did in his maiden and 50th NRL games, Trbojevic bagged a brace of tries.

He added four try assists, five line breaks, three line break assists, eight tackle busts and 197 running metres as Jason Saab helped himself to a hat-trick in 11 minutes as well.

Five second-half tries from the Sea Eagles snapped a six-game losing streak at Lottoland as Manly’s 2011 premiership-winners celebrated their 10-year anniversary.

The Warriors went missing for much of the second half until late tries to Chanel Harris-Tavita.

From there it was all maroon and white, with Saab unleashed down that same right-edge for the Sea Eagles to take the lead.

