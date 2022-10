Toloi to debut for Bati

Tevita Toloi

20-year-old Tevita Toloi will debut for the Vodafone Fiji Bati in its last Rugby League World Cup pool match on Sunday.

The Knights player has been named on the interchange and is one of the three new inclusions in the match-day squad.

Redcliffe Dolphins player Joseph Ratuvakacerivalu replaces Tui Kamikamica at prop while Hull FC winger Mitieli Vulikijapani is on the reserves.

Article continues after advertisement

Also out are Ben Nakubuwai and Sitiveni Moceidreke.

The Bati take on Scotland on Sunday at 4am.

Fiji Bati squad:

Sunia Turuva

Maika Sivo

Kevin Naiqama

Semi Valemei

Vuate Karawalevu

Apisai Koroisau

Brandon Wakeham

Forwards

Joseph Ratuvakacereivalu

Penioni Tagituimua

King Vuniyayawa

Viliame Kikau

Josh Wong

Korbin Sims

Interchange

Taniela Sadrugu

Tevita Toloi

Lamar Manuel-Liolevave

Henry Raiwalui

Reserves

Mitieli Vulikijapani

Netane Masima