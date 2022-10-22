Toloi blessed to be a Bati

Tevita Toloi [Source: Vodafone Fiji Bati/Facebook]

New Vodafone Fiji Bati member Tevita Toloi is grateful to be part of the World Cup squad.

The 20-year-old was the last player to join camp and has been working himself around the team’s culture.

Toloi says he couldn’t be more proud to be representing his country in the big stage.

“I’m grateful and blessed to be amongst these boys and all the coaching staff. It’s a new experience for me. It’s my first camp, my first time in the Fiji Bati squad so, I’m just thankful and blessed to be a part of it.”

Toloi says his family was shocked and proud of the news that he is now a Bati.

The youngster has been part of the Knights set-up for the last three years.

The Fiji Bati takes on Italy tomorrow at 1.30am.