Todd Greenberg steps down as NRL CEO

National Rugby League chief executive Todd Greenberg has officially stepped down from his position as CEO after being in charge of the game for four years.

Greenberg announced his departure in a statement issued by the NRL said it was a mutual agreement made with the Australian Rugby League Commission.

NRL’s chief commercial officer, Andrew Abdo, will take over as acting CEO.

ARL Commission chairman Peter V’landys thanked Greenberg for his contribution to the game saying the role of CEO of the NRL is one of the most difficult and challenging roles in Australian sport.

Greenberg was appointed CEO of the NRL after a five-year stint in charge of Canterbury until 2013.

[Source: nrl.com]