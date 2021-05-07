Home

Rugby League

Tobe to replace Karawalevu

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
May 8, 2021 4:22 pm
Ropate Tobe [Source: Kaiviti Silktails]

Kaiviti Silktails centre Vuate Karawalevu will miss the side’s round nine clash against the Ryde-Eastwood Hawks this evening.

Karawalevu will make his Jersey Flegg debut for the Sydeny Roosters at 7.30pm missing out on this evening’s clash.

Ropate Tobe will replace him at the centre’s position.

Article continues after advertisement

The Kaiviti Silktails will face the Hawks at 6pm at Mascot Oval in Sydney.

Fijian rugby league fans can watch the match live on the New South Wales Rugby League Facebook page.

