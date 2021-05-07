Tobe to replace Karawalevu

Kaiviti Silktails centre Vuate Karawalevu will miss the side’s round nine clash against the Ryde-Eastwood Hawks this evening.

Karawalevu will make his Jersey Flegg debut for the Sydeny Roosters at 7.30pm missing out on this evening’s clash.

Ropate Tobe will replace him at the centre’s position.

The Kaiviti Silktails will face the Hawks at 6pm at Mascot Oval in Sydney.

Fijian rugby league fans can watch the match live on the New South Wales Rugby League Facebook page.