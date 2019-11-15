Titans thump Sea Eagles

Manly fullback Tom Trbojevic’s availability for the State of Origin series is in doubt after the star fullback injured his shoulder during Gold Coast’s 42-24 thrashing of the Sea Eagles.

As Manly’s poor season hit a fresh low, Blues coach Brad Fittler and all NSW fans were left fearing the worst when Trbojevic was hurt in the 52nd minute when attempting to tackle opposite number AJ Brimson.

Sea Eagles medical staff said the Blues star had suffered a “stinger” in his arm, but the pain on his face did not appear to diminish as time wore on. He left the field 10 minutes after first showing signs of distress and did not return.

Further medical examination in the coming days will reveal the extent of any ongoing concern.

Sadly for Trbojevic, it was just his first match back from his latest hamstring injury.

Despite finding themselves down 6-0 inside the opening two minutes, the Gold Coast never looked like losing the match.

Four tries in the first half and four more in the opening 20 minutes of the second stanza was a deserved return from a one of the form sides in the competition.

Powerful centre Young Tonumaipea and Brimson each bagged a double as the Gold Coast in a win that moved the Titans ahead of Manly on the ladder. If other results go their way this weekend, they could enter the last round of the season in ninth place on the ladder.