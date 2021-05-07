Home

Rugby League

Titans stun West Tigers as Fifita awaits fate

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
May 9, 2021 7:00 am
[Source: NRL.COM]

The Titans hung on to defeat the West Tigers 36-28 in the NRL clash last night as star David Fifita faces an anxious wait to learn if he will be charged by the match review committee.

Fifita was forced to watch from the sin bin for a shoulder charge at Campbelltown Stadium.

Fifita combined with AJ Brimson and Tanah Boyd to produce a try-saving tackle that sent Tigers winger David Nofolaluma crashing into the fence in the final minutes but then caught Adam

Article continues after advertisement

Doueihi high as he appeared set to score and was sent to the sin bin.

With Gold Coast down to 12 men, Doueihi grabbed a late try but there wasn’t enough time left on the clock for the Tigers to snatch an unlikely victory and the Titans ended a three-match losing streak to climb into seventh position.

Just moments before being given his marching orders, Fifita had led a desperate scramble to stop Nofoaluma from scoring his third try as the Tigers mounted a late comeback before slumping to their seventh loss of the season.

The Tigers had two second-half tries disallowed and there were question marks over at least two tries awarded to the Titans but few would disagree that the Gold Coast were the better team for most of the match.

The Titans scored three tries in three consecutive sets to storm to an 18-0 lead after just 13 minutes to stun the crowd.

[Source: Nrl.com]

