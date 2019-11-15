Titans stun Broncos

The Titans have sent the Broncos’ season into a dire spiral with an Ash Taylor masterclass inspiring a dominant 30-12 win at Suncorp Stadium.

The Broncos were booed off at half-time by a crowd of 6262 when they trailed 22-0 after being ambushed by the Gold Coast.

Former Brisbane captain Justin Hodges was in a state of shock as he crossed to the Fox Sports studios.

“This is the first time I have ever heard a Brisbane Bronco side booed off at half-time,” Hodges said.

It was the Titans’ biggest winning margin over the Broncos in their history and now Anthony Seibold’s team faces the dire prospect of being in last place at the end of round seven if the Bulldogs beat Wests Tigers on Sunday.

To compound Brisbane’s woes Matt Lodge hobbled off in the 65th clutching his left knee.

Taylor owned the first half with his kicking game on song. He had plenty of mates with Jai Arrow, Sam Lisone, Moeaki Fotuaika and Keegan Hipgrave at their destructive best.

The Titans were hungrier from the kick-off and it showed.

Corey Oates, who had a first-half shocker, was tackled into touch before offloading and from the ensuing scrum the Titans made the Broncos pay with Taylor diving over from close range.

Titans back-rower Hipgrave had a powerhouse start to the game and a smart one. In one five-minute stanza Hipgrave jolted the ball out of Oates’ grasp with a cruncher. He then won a penalty with a quick play the ball and the Titans surged into Broncos territory.

Hipgrave then tipped on a pass like a classy outside back for veteran winger Anthony Don to show all his experience to score in the corner.

Taylor’s kicking game was causing all sorts of problems for the Broncos back three and a towering bomb was spilled by Tesi Niu. Tyrone Peachey swooped and found a rampaging Lisone to score under the sticks and make it 16-0.

Fotuaika was sin-binned three minutes from half-time but the Titans rallied with powerhouse defence to repel them.

The last play of the half was a nightmare for debutant Niu who spotted an overlap on the left. His pass for Oates found Don instead who ran 60 metres to score untouched and give the Titans a stunning 22-nil lead.

The Broncos needed something special to start the second half and after four sets of six it took veteran Ben Te’o to provide it when he barged over from close range with late feet.

Taylor landed a penalty to give the Titans a 24-6 lead but the Gold Coast allowed Brisbane back into the game with silly penalties.

After more back-to-back sets Brodie Croft grubbered for Farnworth to score and the Broncos had a glimmer of hope.

It was soon snuffed out by Titans hunger and Brisbane ineptitude.

Croft kicked out on the full after points and the Titans, courtesy of Taylor, made them pay again with a penalty goal minutes later.

Taylor iced the win with a brilliant cut-out pass for Sami to score a winger’s special and punish surely one of the worst Broncos sides in their 32-year history.