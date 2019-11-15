Titans snatch victory over West Tigers

The Titans managed to get away with a 28-23 win over the West Tigers in a nail biting encounter at Suncorp Stadium.

Phil Sami was the match-winner for the Gold Coast Titans, scoring with a couple of minutes to go after a Brian Kelly desperation kick.

Ash Taylor was superb to lift the Titans to their first win of the 2020 season as this will give the players and coach Justin Holbrook plenty to build on in the coming weeks.

Article continues after advertisement

Taylor orchestrated almost everything that went right for Gold Coast after his side had trailed 12-0 after as many minutes.

Arguably the highlight of Taylor’s night was the deft kick that set up the Kelly try that levelled the scores with nine minutes remaining.

Young prop Moeaki Fotuaika, lock Jai Arrow and centre Young Tonumaipea were equally instrumental in the morale-boosting win, their first in nearly 12 months.

Adam Doueihi crossed in the sixth minute before David Nofoaluma scored an intercept try from an Ashley Taylor pass to give Wests Tigers a 12-0 lead after as many minutes.

The first-half fortunes of the Titans flipped when Taylor produced a superb 40/20 kick and Kevin Proctor scored in the following set of six.

Scores were level when Anthony Don gathered a Taylor cross-field kick to score in the 26th minute.

After Leilua’s try early in the second half, Nofoaluma scored his second to restore a 10-point lead.

Keegan Hipgrave’s first NRL try brought the nominal home back to within four points before a period of late drama which included a Benji Marshall field goal that gave the Tigers a 23-22 lead after 77 minutes.