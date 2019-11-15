Titans hammer finals-bound Knights

Dazzling attacking displays by AJ Brimson and Ash Taylor led the Titans to a stunning 36-6 win over finals-bound Newcastle at Cbus Super Stadium.

Brimson’s speed and footwork resulted in a pair of stunning four-pointers while Taylor also grabbed a double as the Titans ripped holes in the woeful Newcastle defence.

It took the Titans just three minutes to open the scoring when Taylor started and finished a brilliant left side raid which featured good hands by Brian Kelly and Treymain Spry.

Mitch Rein embarrassed the Knights defence out of dummy half to double the lead in the 25th minute before Edrick Lee finally got the visitors on the board six minutes before the break.

The Titans jumped out to 16-6 in the 38th minute when Spry kept the ball alive on the left touchline and found Kelly who brushed aside Hymel Hunt, Enari Tuala and Mitchell Pearce to score.

An electrifying 95-metre try by Titans No.1 AJ Brimson lit up Cbus Super Stadium in the 50th minute as the home side put the result beyond doubt.

Taylor grabbed his second try on the hour mark as the Titans produced another long-range special to stretch the lead to 20 and Brimson bamboozled the Knights defence again in the 68th minute to complete his double.

With a club record-equalling fifth win in a row in the bag the Titans stretched the lead to 30 when Kevin Proctor crossed.

The Knights had a chance to secure a home final with a win but must now sweat on Souths losing to the Roosters if they hope to be at McDonald Jones Stadium next week.