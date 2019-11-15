Titans get jump on Cowboys to claim Queensland bragging rights

The Titans can lay claim to being the best side in Queensland after scoring a 30-10 win over the Cowboys at Cbus Super Stadium on Sunday.

The bar is not as high as it has been in recent years, but Gold Coast’s fourth win of 2020 has them above North Queensland and Brisbane (both on three wins) after 13 rounds of the Telstra Premiership.

The first 45 minutes of the match belonged to Kevin Proctor. The Kiwi international scored once and had two try assists as the Titans raced out to a 24-0 lead.

Anthony Don bagged one try and AJ Brimson a double during one of Gold Coast’s brightest periods of play this season.

Just when the Cowboys appeared to be looking down the barrel of a big defeat, they sprung into action.

Kyle Feldt and Justin O’Neill scored within the space of four minutes to reduce the deficit to 14 points.

After the Titans regained their composure, they extinguished any faint hope the Cowboys may have held of winning the match when Phillip Sami scored with 12 minutes remaining.

