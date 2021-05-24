Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Thirteen new COVID-19 cases in Naviti, Yasawa|Funeral gathering increased to 20 persons|Education Minister acknowledges Indian Governments assistance|Vaccination lottery funded by the private sector|Commercial farmers welcomes new curfew time|Smoking decreases survival rate for COVID patients|No COVID death recorded|Nabouwalu case recovers|Early Father’s Day gift for 16 families in Naitasiri|Nabouwalu case recovers|Curfew to start from 8 tonight|Testing continues in Namara Tiri in Labasa|Transmission risk high for Naviti, Yasawa and Malolo|MOH to seek booster doses if need arises|21 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Yasawa|Maritime travel depends on vaccination|Do not be complacent warns PS|Accommodation arrangements for boarding students|Students fail to provide vaccination details|Ministry explains death of fully vaccinated individuals|250 new infections, one more COVID-19 death|Vaccinating students crucial to re-opening schools|UN reassures commitment to Fiji|Roadblocks hinder frontliners in Kadavu|25,000 households to be assisted by Save the Children Fiji|
Full Coverage

Rugby League

Titans dispose Warriors, books spot in NRL finals

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
September 6, 2021 4:00 am
[Source: NRL.com]

The Titans are through to the NRL finals for the first time in five years after demolishing the Warriors last night.

Jayden Campbell’s five-star performance pushed the Gold Coast past a 11-point winning margin, disposing off the Warriors 44-0 and ending the Sharks finals campaign.

A 16-0 half-time lead had the Titans already in the top eight.

Article continues after advertisement

Another couple of second half tries booked the Gold Coast’s first finals berth since 2016 before a series of blow-ups with the game gone saw Warriors Jazz Tevaga, Kane Evans and Matt Lodge all sin-binned.

Titans prop Jarrod Wallace was sent on his way too for what was at one point a 12-on-10 contest.

Lodge gave Gold Coast fans the middle finger on his way off the paddock, the locals composed by a 10-14 regular season record that ranks as the worst of any finals-bound side in the NRL era.

But given it is just the Titans second post-season foray since Campbell senior featured in the club’s all too brief 2009-10 golden period, Justin Holbrook will take it.

David Fifita continued his try-scoring exploits against a weary Warriors outfit, nabbing simple tries in each half to take his season tally to 17 – a new Gold Coast club record.

In another match last night, the Bulldogs defeated the Tigers 38-0.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.