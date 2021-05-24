Titans dispose Warriors, books spot in NRL finals

The Titans are through to the NRL finals for the first time in five years after demolishing the Warriors last night.

Jayden Campbell’s five-star performance pushed the Gold Coast past a 11-point winning margin, disposing off the Warriors 44-0 and ending the Sharks finals campaign.

A 16-0 half-time lead had the Titans already in the top eight.

Another couple of second half tries booked the Gold Coast’s first finals berth since 2016 before a series of blow-ups with the game gone saw Warriors Jazz Tevaga, Kane Evans and Matt Lodge all sin-binned.

Titans prop Jarrod Wallace was sent on his way too for what was at one point a 12-on-10 contest.

Lodge gave Gold Coast fans the middle finger on his way off the paddock, the locals composed by a 10-14 regular season record that ranks as the worst of any finals-bound side in the NRL era.

But given it is just the Titans second post-season foray since Campbell senior featured in the club’s all too brief 2009-10 golden period, Justin Holbrook will take it.

David Fifita continued his try-scoring exploits against a weary Warriors outfit, nabbing simple tries in each half to take his season tally to 17 – a new Gold Coast club record.

In another match last night, the Bulldogs defeated the Tigers 38-0.