Titans captain found guilty of biting, cops four-week ban

Titans captain Kevin Proctor has been served a four-game suspension for biting Shaun Johnson.

But both players may yet face further sanction for publicly discussing the case prior to the hearing.

Proctor was found guilty of biting Johnson at the judiciary last night and handed a four-week suspension despite the Sharks star and Kiwi teammate testifying on his behalf.

Article continues after advertisement

The Titans will take on the Raiders at 5pm on Saturday.

Other games on Saturday features the Roosters meeting the West Tigers at 7.30pm followed by the Rabbitohs against the Sea Eagles at 9.35pm

The West Tigers/ Roosters match will be live on FBC Sports.

The Storm will open round 15 of the NRL against the Eels tomorrow at 9.50pm.

The Panthers will play the Sharks at 8pm on Friday and this match will air live on FBC Sports.

Another match on Friday will see the Dragons meeting the Broncos at 9.55pm.

Two games will be played on Sunday with the Warriors facing the Bulldogs at 4pm and the Cowboys take on the Knights at 6.05pm.

[Source: NRL]