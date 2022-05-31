Titans captain admits mistake

Tino Fa’asuamaleaui [Source: Love Rugby League]

Gold Coast Titans captain Tino Fa’asuamaleaui admitted his mistake following the side’s 24-35 loss against Broncos over the weekend.

Fa’asuamaleaui admitted his wrongs after instructing Jamayne Isaako to take a short kick-off despite the side being 14 points ahead of the Brisbane Broncos.

The Titans led 24-4 at halftime after a blistering first half including a try to David Fifita on his return from injury, but two late sin bins soured the dominance of the opening 40 minutes.

The Titans have a few more days to right their wrongs in training as they prepare to face Cowboys at 9.50pm at Cbus Stadium on Thursday.

You can watch the delated coverage of this match on Saturday at 9:30pm.

