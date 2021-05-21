Home

Rugby League

Titans bounce back from Magic Round loss

NRL
May 22, 2021 7:10 pm
[Source: NRL]

Titans five-eighth AJ Brimson starred as the Gold Coast ran over the Bulldogs 30-20.

Brimson scored the first and last try and was very busy in between as the Titans had just enough against a determined Canterbury side.

The new rules saw another slew of reports and a sin-binning for each side, Bulldog Dylan Napa and Titan Beau Fermor, but the Titans set up the win with a three-try first half.

Article continues after advertisement

Gold Coast went into half-time leading 18-10 after a sloppy first half of loose defense and porous defense from both sides.

