Titan ready to make sacrifice

Rugby League team Gold Coast’s chief executive Steve Mitchell says the Titans are prepared to make sacrifices in order to help the NRL resume next month, even if that means setting up camp in Sydney.

The NRL appeared to face a major hurdle before its planned restart of the season on May 28th after Queensland Premier Representative said the state’s three clubs will not be permitted to travel back and forth to Sydney to play games under current quarantine restrictions.

They further stated the Titans, Brisbane and North Queensland will be subject to 14 days in quarantine every time they return to the state, meaning the only way they could play in the NRL would be to remain south of the border.

The Queensland premier doubled down on today, saying there is no health advice that suggested any sporting code could resume.