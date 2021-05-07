Time and venue changed for Silktails match

The Kaiviti Silktails match against the Ryde-Eastwood Hawks schedule to be played at 5pm today will now start at 6pm local time.

This is due to the unavailability of the Mascot Oval in Sydney which was the venue planned for the match today.

The Wes Naiqama coached side will now take on the Hawks at Belmore Park.

Fijian rugby league fans can watch the match live on the New South Wales Rugby League Facebook page.