Tigers star Hastings facing NRL suspension

Wests Tigers playmaker Jackson Hastings is facing two weeks on the sidelines after he was charged with a Grade 2 Dangerous Throw in his side’s loss to Newcastle on the weekend.

As it is his first offence for the season, Hastings will miss two matches with an early guilty plea of three matches if he is found guilty at the judiciary panel.

Round three of the NRL starts on Thursday with Mika Ravalawa’s Dragons hosting the Sharks at 9:05pm.