Three wins in a row for Silktails

The Kaiviti Silktails have recorded its third successive win this season.

After a slow start this year, the Silktails managed to get three wins in a row following its 34-12 victory against Western Surburbs Magpies in New South Wales Rugby League Ron Massey Cup.

The Silktails tries were scored by Watisoni Waqanisaravi, Sunia Naruma,Osea Natoga and Timoci Bola.

Ponipate Komai and Jonetani Bokini made their Silktails debut in the match.

The Silktails is now fourth on the competition table with eight points.

They’ll meet second placed team St Marys next Saturday.