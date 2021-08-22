Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
New Zealand continues to support Fiji during COVID crisis|SIDS COP26 attendance in limbo|There is no cure for COVID-19|NZ donates 100,000 doses of AstraZeneca|New infections and deaths continue to rise|Increasing COVID death worries MOH|Unemployment assistance applications open next week|FNPF unemployment assistance to reopen on Monday|COVID Strain remain unchanged despite new variants|More COVID deaths reported in the West|82.6% of target population receives first COVID-19 jab|More ANZMAT personnel arrive|Military ICU used for COVID-19 treatment|FHEC calls for Higher Institutions to deliver NQs in counselling|Olympics amplify equality message says WHO|Two new COVID deaths with 632 new infections|Increasing number of COVID-19 deaths is concerning: Dr Fong|High uptake of moderna vaccine says Dr Rachel|Fiji’s victory another reason to continue the COVID-19 fight: PM|24.5% of target population fully vaccinated|Informal settlements seek counselling|Safety a concern while distributing food ration|Fiji continues to record COVID related deaths|Widespread transmission in the west|Movement of residents strictly monitored|
Full Coverage

Rugby League

Three NRL players confirm availability

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
August 4, 2021 1:20 pm
Bulldogs halfback Brandon Wakeham, Storm winger Isaac Lumelume and Warriors prop Kane Evans. [Source: Google]

Fiji Bati Head Coach, Joe Rabele confirms that three NRL players have contacted them regarding the Rugby League World Cup.

Rabele named an extended squad on Monday and gave players until Friday to confirm whether they can make the trip to England with the Bati.

Since yesterday only three out of the 15 NRL players have put their hands up for Bati duties which includes Bulldogs halfback Brandon Wakeham, Storm winger Isaac Lumelume and Warriors prop Kane Evans.

Article continues after advertisement

With Australia and New Zealand pulling out of the World Cup, Rabele is not sure whether other NRL players will be allowed to play for their countries.

Last week the Rugby League Players’ Association says they have had feedback from a number of players eligible for other nations stating their intentions to compete in the tournament, pending more information becoming available in the coming weeks.

Other NRL players in the Bati squad includes Maika Sivo, Semi Valemei, Mikaele Ravalawa, Waqa Blake, Taane Milne, Apisai Koroisau, Tariq Sims, Viliame Kikau, Jacob and Daniel Saifiti and Tui Kamikamica.

Players have until Friday to confirm their availability for the Bati.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.