Three NRL players confirm availability

Fiji Bati Head Coach, Joe Rabele confirms that three NRL players have contacted them regarding the Rugby League World Cup.

Rabele named an extended squad on Monday and gave players until Friday to confirm whether they can make the trip to England with the Bati.

Since yesterday only three out of the 15 NRL players have put their hands up for Bati duties which includes Bulldogs halfback Brandon Wakeham, Storm winger Isaac Lumelume and Warriors prop Kane Evans.

With Australia and New Zealand pulling out of the World Cup, Rabele is not sure whether other NRL players will be allowed to play for their countries.

Last week the Rugby League Players’ Association says they have had feedback from a number of players eligible for other nations stating their intentions to compete in the tournament, pending more information becoming available in the coming weeks.

Other NRL players in the Bati squad includes Maika Sivo, Semi Valemei, Mikaele Ravalawa, Waqa Blake, Taane Milne, Apisai Koroisau, Tariq Sims, Viliame Kikau, Jacob and Daniel Saifiti and Tui Kamikamica.

Players have until Friday to confirm their availability for the Bati.