Three more years for Valemei with Raiders

Fijian winger Semi Valemei has re-signed with the Canberra Raiders until the end of the 2024 season.

The Raiders announced today they have re-signed the 22-year-old which further adds to the depth in the outside backs after the retention of Sebastian Kris and Xavier Savage yesterday.

Valemei burst onto the scene in 2020 for the Raiders playing ten matches in his debut season, winning the clubs rookie of the year award.

In a statement posted on the Raiders website, Valemei says he’s very happy to remain with the club for the next three years.

He says since leaving Fiji, the Raiders have been fantastic for his development and he’s looking forward to continuing playing there and developing even further.

Valemei and the Raiders will take on the Titans at 7:30pm on Saturday.

Meanwhile, round 16 of the NRL starts tomorrow with the Roosters hosting the Storm at 9:50pm.