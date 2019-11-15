Home

Rugby League

Three Bati players to feature for Eels

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
March 11, 2020 12:24 pm
From left: Waqa Blake, Maika Sivo and Kane Evans

Three Fiji Bati players have been named in the Paramatta Eels side to take on the Canterbury Bulldogs in the 2020 NRL season opener tomorrow night.

Maika Sivo and Waqa Blake have been named in the starting lineup while Kane Evans is one of the interchange players.

Sivo will be on the wing and Blake is one of the centers.

Article continues after advertisement

Another player with links to Fiji Reagan Campbell-Gillard will make his Eels debut in the starting forward pack.

Clint Gutherson will captain the side Sivo, Blake, Michael Jennings and Blake Ferguson in the backline.

The Eels host the Bulldogs at 10:05pm tomorrow.

