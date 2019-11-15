Thompson pleads not guilty to eye gouge charge

Bulldogs forward Luke Thompson has pleaded not guilty to the eye gouge charge made against him by the NRL match review committee.

The plea means the case will be decided at the judiciary hearing.

The Englishman is charged with allegedly making contact with the eyes of Panthers prop James Tamou during Saturday’s match at ANZ Stadium.

Tamou made the complaint to referee Henry Perenera during the match but after the game downplayed the incident.

Meanwhile the qualifying finals starts on Friday with the Panthers taking on the Roosters at 9.50pm.

Two matches will be played on Saturday starting with the Raiders meeting the Sharks at 7.40pm and the Storm faces the Eels at 9.50pm.

On Sunday the Rabbitohs takes on the Knights at 5.05pm.

You can watch all the qualifying final matches live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

[Source: NRL.com]