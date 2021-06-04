Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Religious leaders urge Fijians to vaccinate|SCC staff receive first jab of AstraZeneca vaccine|Police continues with random testing for officers|MOH has enough capabilities says Dr. Tudravu|Dr Tudravu puts death claims to rest|Majority of arrests for breach of curfew linked to alcohol|Sawani village ceases movement until further notice|Deluxe Fiji provides online shoe shopping|Vaccine target population readjusted, 38% already first jabbed|Double digits continue for COVID-19 infections|Don’t believe false prophets: Dr Fong|COVID response changes for Central Division|Health PS re-emphasizes need for vaccination|Frontline healthcare workers cannot stay home: Dr Sahukhan|Fiji needs to brace for the worst: Dr Baker|Ministry to relook at strategies following WHO talks|FEMAT Field Hospital only for non-COVID patients|Viria strengthens village lockdown|CID completes investigation on vaccine misinformation|Over $11m paid under cash assistance|MCTTT to begin second wave impact survey|Cane farmers follow COVID protocols|$50 assistance to be paid today|Korea provides protective gear|Face mask prices drop significantly|
Full Coverage

Rugby League

Thompson impresses in Australia

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
June 10, 2021 12:51 pm
Josh Thompson [Source: Fox Sports]

He may be an unknown but Josh Thompson will soon be a familiar name for Fiji Rugby League.

The Fiji born youngster has set a personal target as he continues to excel in the New South Wales Rugby League Jersey Flegg competition.

Thompson who is a rampaging 114-kilo front-rower made his debut for his new club, Roosters over the weekend.

Article continues after advertisement

After leaving Fiji at the age of 16 to pursue his rugby league career, the Cikobia native says playing in Australia has been a life changing experience for him.

“It was a dream come true to be in a club like the roosters it has a very different environment. Debuting was a blessing and it was a really good experience to run with some of the players around Sydney.”

Fiji National Rugby League Chief Executive Don Natabe says Thompson was one of the lucky ones to have been scouted at an early age.

“He was one of those fortunate kids who was scouted early in their playing career and I have seen Josh during his time with the Ravoravo Rabbitohs. And we would like to see the young talents get picked up the way he was picked up.”

Thompson is the first cousin of former Parramatta Eels superstar Jarryd Hayne.

He was part of the Knights Under 21 team before joining the Raiders last year.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.