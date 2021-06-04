Thompson impresses in Australia

He may be an unknown but Josh Thompson will soon be a familiar name for Fiji Rugby League.

The Fiji born youngster has set a personal target as he continues to excel in the New South Wales Rugby League Jersey Flegg competition.

Thompson who is a rampaging 114-kilo front-rower made his debut for his new club, Roosters over the weekend.

After leaving Fiji at the age of 16 to pursue his rugby league career, the Cikobia native says playing in Australia has been a life changing experience for him.

“It was a dream come true to be in a club like the roosters it has a very different environment. Debuting was a blessing and it was a really good experience to run with some of the players around Sydney.”

Fiji National Rugby League Chief Executive Don Natabe says Thompson was one of the lucky ones to have been scouted at an early age.

“He was one of those fortunate kids who was scouted early in their playing career and I have seen Josh during his time with the Ravoravo Rabbitohs. And we would like to see the young talents get picked up the way he was picked up.”

Thompson is the first cousin of former Parramatta Eels superstar Jarryd Hayne.

He was part of the Knights Under 21 team before joining the Raiders last year.