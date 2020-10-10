The bizarre story behind Koroisau's premiership ring

The last time Apisai Koroisau was this close to claiming a premiership ring it ended up in a Darwin drug den.

Penrith’s preliminary final clash against South Sydney is the first time Koroisau has been back to a grand final qualifier since going all the way with the Rabbitohs in 2014.

Only for his commemorative title bling to go missing soon after.

While teammate Dylan Walker’s ring wound up at the bottom of Sydney Harbour, Koroisau’s disappeared in 2015 and only resurfaced during a drug bust 18 months later in Darwin.

The $8000 ring turned up among a haul of steroids, methamphetamine and cannabis, with the new owner conceding in court that as a Rabbitohs fan he didn’t know who it belonged to, but had hung on to the keepsake when it was given to him by a friend.

Koroisau was just 14 games into his NRL career when he was a member of the first Rabbitohs premiership-winning side in 43 years.

He hadn’t played first grade for two months leading into the 30-6 win over Canterbury but was called into the starting side when hooker Issac Luke was controversially suspended for a grade one dangerous throw on Sonny Bill Williams a week earlier.

Six years and 111 games on Koroisau hasn’t been this deep in a finals series since.

But despite his status as one of the “old heads” in a youthful Panthers squad Koroisau is yet to remind his teammates how rarely title cracks can come around and surprised he hasn’t felt the need to.

