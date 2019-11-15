Telstra backtracks to allow Warriors to extend their Vodafone partnership

Telstra will allow the New Zealand Warriors to extend their Vodafone sponsorship after their 22-year partnership threatened to be ended early.

The Warriors appeared destined to lose their major sponsor yesterday, due to a conflict with the Telstra’s exclusive naming-rights deal with the NRL.

The two major telcos have been at loggerheads for years over the matter, with both having been involved in the sport for more than two decades.

Article continues after advertisement

The matter came to a head with Vodafone announcing it would be reluctantly withdrawing its sponsorship with two years left to run on a deal worth about $1 million per season.

However, Telstra later responded by acknowledging the Warriors’ efforts to keep the 2020 season alive and not wanting to harm them financially.

The Warriors still have two years to run on their deal, and the news had threatened to be another blow to their most difficult season in history.

Players have now been away from their homes for three-and-a-half months as a result of the pandemic.

They have since lost sacked coach Stephen Kearney and five-eighth Blake Green, to Newcastle, as well as a handful of players who have returned to New Zealand.

Meanwhile the Warriors will face the Bulldogs at 4pm this Sunday in round 15 of the NRL competition.