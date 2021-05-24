Tedesco is fullback: Fittler

New South Wales Blues coach Brad Fittler has confirmed that James Tedesco will be the Blues fullback ending speculation over who will wear the number one jumper for the State of Origin series.

Speaking on Channel Nine’s Sunday Footy Show, Fittler said Tedesco is the captain, if he’s fit and healthy, he will be the fullback.

However, Fittler hasn’t ruled out Storm star fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen from making his Blues debut.

Article continues after advertisement

Papenhuyzen now has 10 tries from eight rounds along with six try-assists and seven line-breaks.

Origin 1 will be played at ANZ Stadium in Sydney on June 8th.

Meanwhile, round nine of the NRL starts on Thursday with the Rabbitohs taking on the Broncos.

You can watch the Panthers and Eels match LIVE on Friday on the FBC Sports channel at 9:55pm.