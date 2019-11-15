Tedesco in doubt for Origin I

Sydney Roosters star James Tedesco is in doubt for Origin I after picking up a knee injury in the side’s 22-18 loss to the Raiders last week.

Tedesco fell awkwardly in a tackle midway through the second half but continued to play through the pain barrier with the injury.

Accepting the club’s prestigious Jack Gibson Medal at the Roosters’ awards ceremony on Tuesday night, Tedesco indicated he hoped to be out of a knee brace “within a couple of weeks”.

He will go into Origin camp with the Blues extended squad next week.

Clint Gutherson and Ryan Papenhuyzen would be the frontrunners to replaced Tedesco as NSW fullback if he is ruled out.

[Source: NRL]