Tedesco, Cordner, Gutherson added to NSW Blues squad

Eels trio Clint Gutherson, Junior Paulo, Nathan Brown are in the frame to make their debut for the New South Wales Blues.

The trio have been added to the Blues squad with Roosters five-eighth Luke Keary.

The uncapped players were among nine players from Parramatta and Sydney Roosters who were selected in NSW’s extended squad after their teams bowed out from the finals race over the weekend.

Article continues after advertisement

The five-man Roosters contingent included Blues mainstays Boyd Cordner and James Tedesco, while second-rower Angus Crichton and Daniel Tupou have been recalled to the Origin set-up.