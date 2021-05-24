Tavodi leads Silktails this season

Fiji Kava Kaiviti Silktails prop Apakuki Tavodi has been named as the skipper for the 2022 Ron Massey Cup season.

Tavodi who was given the nod by Coach Wes Naiqama will be leading the team into its second competition with the New South Wales Rugby League.

The Burenitu, Nalawa in Ra native says to be leading a young team is a huge responsibility but he wants to share with the players how strong the Silktails can be on the field this season.

Article continues after advertisement

Tavodi says although there may be some challenges with the players fresh off from high school and transitioning from rugby union to rugby league, he feels happy to lead the side.

Only nine Silktails players from last year are included in the 30-man squad that arrived back in Sydney in January.

Tavodi played 13 games last year at prop but also plays lock and second-row.

When the 2021 competition stopped in July, after Round 15, the Kaiviti Silktails were sixth.

Top-five is the cut-off for the Ron Massey Cup finals in 2022.

The Silktails’ game against Magpies yesterday was postponed.

Meanwhile shifting to the NRL, Storm will wrestle Bulldogs at 6.05pm and Eels face Dragons at 8.15pm.

You can watch the Storm and Bulldogs match live on FBC Sports.