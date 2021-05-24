Tavodi and Seci join Roosters training

Two of the Kaiviti Silktails experienced players had the opportunity to train with some of the best NRL players.

Silktails Prop Apakuki Tavodi and second-row Pio Seci were invited to be part of the Sydney Roosters training session this week.

It was a grand experience shared by both players who have taken a lot on board as they work hard towards an opportunity at first-grade rugby league.

Article continues after advertisement

The Silktails are continuing their preparations for its next Ron Massey Cup match.

This is after the side lost to St Marys 34-18 last weekend and they failed to secure the inaugural Smith/Musunumasi Cup in celebration of St Marys chairman Warren Smith and the late Fiji National Rugby League chairman Peni Musunumasi.