Rugby League

Tavodi and Seci join Roosters training

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
June 22, 2021 4:46 pm
Silktails Prop Apakuki Tavodi [third from left] and Secondrow Pio Seci [second from right] were invited to be part of the Sydney Roosters training session this week [Source: Kaiviti Silktails/Facebook]

Two of the Kaiviti Silktails experienced players had the opportunity to train with some of the best NRL players.

Silktails Prop Apakuki Tavodi and second-row Pio Seci were invited to be part of the Sydney Roosters training session this week.

It was a grand experience shared by both players who have taken a lot on board as they work hard towards an opportunity at first-grade rugby league.

The Silktails are continuing their preparations for its next Ron Massey Cup match.

This is after the side lost to St Marys 34-18 last weekend and they failed to secure the inaugural Smith/Musunumasi Cup in celebration of St Marys chairman Warren Smith and the late Fiji National Rugby League chairman Peni Musunumasi.

