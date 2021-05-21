Home

Rugby League

Taumalolo facing two match ban

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
May 21, 2021 4:24 pm
Rugby league star and Cowboys forward Jason Taumalolo [NRL]

Rugby league star and Cowboys forward Jason Taumalolo is facing a two-match ban after being charged with careless high tackle.

He has been charged with his fellow Cowboys forward Lachlan Burr.

They were each sin-binned in North Queensland’s win over Newcastle last night.

Article continues after advertisement

Taumalolo has been charged with a grade-two careless high tackle for a shot on Knights forward Tyson Frizell in the 25th minute while Burr received a grade-one offence for his 30th-minute hit on Jayden Brailey.

They can each halve their suspension to one match if they submit an early guilty plea.

Meanwhile, round 12 of the NRL continues tonight with the Warriors playing West Tigers at 8pm and Sharks takes on the Dragons at 9:55pm.

