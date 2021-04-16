Talent to be uncovered at FSSRL Grand Final

Future Bati and Bulikula stars are expected to be uncovered at the Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby League grand finale today.

72 teams from two zones kicked off the season this year, and now the top two teams from each grade will face off at the ANZ Stadium.

FSSRL board member Taniela Vakamoce says this is a good opportunity for these young players to expose themselves and the talent that has been evident over the past three months.

Article continues after advertisement

Vakamoce says at the end of the day, the league body is confident of sighting potential national players.

“Only the best teams are here, the best and well prepared teams together with their coaches as I’ve already mentioned they are here to showcase their talent who knows they might be the nest Viliame Kikau or they might be the next Maika Sivo”

The Under 15 grade will open the grand final today and will see Nasinu battle Ba Pro at 9am.

In the Under 17 grade, RKS faces Ba Provincial Freebird Institute.

The under 19 women’s competition will follow, Western Maroons will battle Southeastern Blues at 12pm.

In the under 19 grade, Nasinu will play Ratu Kadavulevu School at 2pm.

You can catch all the action live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.