Talau brings wow factor, Grant all class as Tigers trounce Bulldogs

Harry Grant again showed why the Wests Tigers fought so hard to get him by starring in his side’s 34-6 win over the Bulldogs on Sunday night.

After arriving from Melbourne just before the competition hiatus in a swap deal in which Paul Momirovski went in the other direction, Grant has quickly emerged as a key cog in the Wests Tigers machine.

With a try, more than 100 running metres and 40 tackles against his name by the 60-minute mark, Grant finished the night by sending Adam Doueihi over from close range inside the final 10 minutes.

Article continues after advertisement

Tommy Talau, the son of former Bulldogs player Willie Talau, scored the first two tries of his NRL career as part of a dominant team performance.

Now in the top eight, Michael Maguire’s men have the job of staying there.

While life is looking rosy for the Tigers, the same cannot be said for the Bulldogs.

They’re now last on their own with a round-eight meeting with the Rabbitohs their next assignment.

To make matters worse, they lost star fullback Will Hopoate to an ankle injury after just five minutes of the match. The severity of the injury that forced him into a moonboot will be established in the coming days.