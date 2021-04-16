Home

Rugby League

Talakai inks two-year contract extension

NRL
April 16, 2021 11:49 am
Siosifa Talakai [Source: Central Western Daily]

Back-rower Siosifa Talakai has inked a two-year contract extension that will keep him at the Sharks until the end of 2023.

His re-signing coincides with his return from shoulder surgery and is set to provide a boost to the Sharks team after a difficult week in which coach John Morris was sacked on Tuesday.

A train and trial player before the 2020 season, Talakai impressed the coaching staff with his attitude and ability and played 16 of the 21 games last year.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, last night, Viliame Kikau and the Panthers defeated Broncos 20-12.

There’ll be two games tonight with the Knights hosting the Sharks at 8pm and Storm and Roosters at 9:55pm.

