Rugby League

Tailevu school shows prowess

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected]

June 23, 2022 12:10 pm

The girls of Saint Vincent College in Tailevu have proved critics wrong by excelling in the Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby League competition.

The school came into the competition last year without any backing, but this did not deter them from giving their best performance.

Team captain, Bulou Soweri Suguta says her players defied all odds and showed the critics what they are capable of.

Article continues after advertisement

“When we started there were a lot of criticism and many people doubted us because we were women playing in a men’s sport. We didn’t let it deter our goal in reaching the semis in this competition.”

Suguta says they’re out to build a reputation for themselves.

“Coming into the competition was really hard, with the lockdown and all so we didn’t have much time to prepare this year. Though we weren’t able to reach the final we are still proud of how far we’ve come.”

Meanwhile, the Vodafone Fiji Secondary School Rugby League semi-finals will be contested at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori on Saturday.

Fiji’s drug problem an issue for DPP

SODELPA to remove material after breach

Fiji touted as Pacific hub for US

Fiji tourism gets glowing projection

Two further remanded for alleged brawl

Fiji signs $150m loan agreement with ADB

Number of factors affecting sugar production: SRIF

Consideration of pay restructure depends on submission

Fiji can clear debts: Gounder

Unity Fiji representative referred to FICAC

Six-percent interest for FNPF members

Second loss for Fijiana in Oceania

Bukayaro double saves Fiji

Australia's new PM vows 'reset' with France after submarine row

We know what to expect: Rawaqa

Late start to Nasinu prep

Murrays Bay stabbing victim speaks of frightening incident

Afghans bury dead, dig for survivors of devastating quake

Witnesses drag feet at trial of Nipsey Hussle shooter

Cricket Academy venture into farming

N. Korea approves new frontline army duties amid tensions

Fiji goes down in Oceania 7s opener

Trump election challenge 'a murder-suicide pact'

COVID vaccines saved 20M lives in 1st year, scientists say

Justin Timberlake apologizes for dancing badly in khakis

Some players yet to join Flying Fijians camp

Planned power cuts in the West

Changes to DPL fixtures

Acting PM assures support towards police

Battle for top honors in schools rugby league

Marjorie Taylor Greene tells UK journalist to 'go back to your country'

Korea to strengthen relation with PIF

Boreholes to remedy water supply needs

SSDPSF mourns loss of Sharma

Political consensus would be a good start

Nike latest brand to leave Russia permanently

Germany takes step closer to gas rationing

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Break Up

Government to shift offices due to traffic congestion

Lula's lead over Bolsonaro in Brazil nearly unchanged

Protecting ocean resource is imperative

Kumar plans to visit more rural schools

Conference to strengthen trade relations between Fiji and New Zealand

Matanatabu to represent Fiji in squash

Water project brings relief to Coboi Settlement

Gas prices sting US workers

No food, no shelter and fears of cholera

Netflix lays off 300 employees

U.S. Fed says banks can weather severe downturn comfortably

1/6 panel hears of Trump’s pressure on Justice Department

Johnny Depp band the Hollywood Vampires to tour in 2023

European Union makes Ukraine a candidate for EU membership

Rewa milk and butter prices increase

They’ll always have ‘Marcel the Shell with Shoes On’

India aims to keep FY2023 fiscal deficit at last year's level - sources

Duo charged for Raiwai brawl

Ministry investigates possible monkeypox cases

Supreme Court ruling expands US gun rights

How a Venezuelan music scheme changed Raploch

Three more gold for Team Fiji

Navuma to lead Nadroga

Golden run for Tailevu North youngster

Man found unconscious in Suva

Many children feared dead in disaster

Minister explains Fiji’s debt status

104 new cases with no COVID deaths reported

First international rugby outing for Moceisawana

Vaccine removal scam resurface

Fijians encouraged to get five percent EFL shares

MOH to address backlog in medical supplies

Businesses increasing warehouse capacity

31 employed by new Supermarket

Lautoka and Fiji FA mourns loss of Chandra

Human behaviour impacts environment

190 Police recruits to graduate with Basic Recruits Course

Tourism has potential to invigorate economy

New ambulances to meet high demand

Ghastly shootings, political forces align to prompt gun deal

More rural farmers moving to mechanized agriculture

Tuilawaki wins gold with one track shoe

Welfare recipients registered under Climate Risk Insurance

Gold for Cikamatana at Mini Games

Fijians prepare for hip-hop battle

Fijians dominate Super Rugby stats

NFP responds to claims

Cuvu and Sigatoka Methodist retain titles

Refreshed Labasa ready for DPL

National cricket squad’s named

Marist is cricket champs

MOH receives 10 new ambulances

Mental disorder hits billion mark

Several people injured in Murrays Bay incident, one person in custody

79 Fijians reimbursed under Lagilagi Housing Refund scheme

Court hears of alleged shoelace usage

Vodafone Flying Fijians for PNC

COVID-19 vaccines for 100,000 children

Two in custody following Raiwai brawl

FijiFirst raises various issues with SOE

Fiji to strengthen relations with Austria and EU

Rabuka claims low-key NZ visit

Rates hikes the only way to curb inflation: minutes

Baseball history for Sorovakatini’s

Alleged drug man get bail

Tailevu school shows prowess

Break a blessing for Tailevu Naitasiri

Emilia Clarke swaps Game of Thrones' dragons for Chekhov's The Seagull

Chinese man jailed for sexual assault of Alibaba employee

Pacific presence in global arena critical

Musk's ex shares supportive message about their daughter

US collaborates with authorities

UK declares 'national incident' after virus is detected

Afghanistan's Taliban rulers plead for aid

Asia shares struggle, oil falls as recession fears linger

Putin says Russia is rerouting trade to China and India

Givenchy models walk on water in Paris Fashion Week

Worst time for first-home buyers in 65 years

Ford chooses Valencia for new electric car plant

Hailey Bieber Sued for Trademark Skincare Line

House values in half of New Zealand’s suburbs in decline

ACS to feature in Tailevu Zone

At least 1,000 people killed and 1,500 injured

Thriller ‘The Black Phone’ captivating

Europe told to prepare for Russia turning off gas

Shocking cancer numbers in Lautoka

FijiFirst launches website, candidate application opens

New agreement will ensure reciprocal membership

Radrodro’s trial to proceed in the High Court

Bari dedicates success to late mother

Classic Lion King waiata sung in te reo Māori

Does Tabuya’s comment reflect the view of the party?

Biden calls for 3-month suspension of gas and diesel taxes

Lal calls for more U-19 player’s game time

Survey to identify sugarcane farming challenges

Gold for Banuve in the 100m

Eels poach Momoisea

Hundreds of thousands evacuated as floods ravage southern China

James Rado, who co-created groundbreaking ‘Hair,’ dies at 90

Michael J. Fox to be awarded honorary Oscar

UK inflation rises

Civil jury finds Bill Cosby sexually abused teenager in 1975

Afghanistan earthquake: At least 250 killed and scores wounded

Ministry mindful of environmental damages

Makoi Health Center to undergo maintenance

Be wary of social media posts about flats: Police

Climate change increases vulnerability

Nadi Airport ranked amongst the best

Bushells Biggest Morning Tea raises $23,000

Vaivai wins Team Fiji’s first gold

Australia to lift electricity market suspension

US gun control: Bill clears first hurdle in US Senate

Five overseas players for Fiji U-20

RKS wins cricket plate

WAF banks on Rewa River Water Supply Scheme

170 women to gauge entrepreneurial skills

PNG withdraws from Oceania 7s

Digicel project to boost internet connectivity

Robb Elementary School to be demolished

40 per cent of premature deaths from NCD’s

Sadrugu to make Bati debut

Peace is built by people: PM

FIA’s digitalization process disrupted by COVID

Journalist sells Nobel peace medal for $103.5 million to help Ukrainian refugees

Alleged murderer further remanded

More attention needed for older persons with disabilities

VB Holdings declares final dividend for 2021

Jury finds Bill Cosby liable in sexual battery case

18 new players in Fijiana 15s squad

Lorde shares 'painful' experience of releasing album

Macron rejects prime minister's offer to resign

Rawaca named for Oceania 7s

Rokotuisiga to debut for Fijiana 7s

Poll officials detail Trump voters' death threats

Billie Eilish fears she could bomb at Glastonbury

EasyJet Spain cabin crew set to strike in July

Twitter board endorses Elon Musk's $63 billion takeover

Cadbury owner buys US energy bar maker Clif

Kim Kardashian says she didn't damage Marilyn Monroe’s dress

Local ‘heroes’ rebuffed Trump, then faced threats

Fiji supports Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons Treaty

Vaccine safe and effective for children: WHO

Players to compete for Commonwealth spot this weekend

Vakasama finishes 7th in Budapest

More New Zealanders perceive China as a threat

End of analog TV broadcasts for West

Jennifer Lopez introduces one of her twins gender neutral pronouns

Restaurants consider price rises as food costs go up

Beyoncé, Drake and the revival of 90s house music

Crucial three rounds for Rewa and Northland

Three Team Fiji athletes book semi-final spot

Morgan, Collins, Whitehead, Nofoaluma fined

Illegal activities rob Fijians of hard-earned money

Boy, 10, electrocuted

Judge dismisses preliminary objections

EIA critical to protect natural resources

Photos show armed police waiting in school hallway

Cogea Villagers to be relocated to higher grounds

Kellogg to split into 3 companies

Praveen’s Kava opens new outlet in Suva

Reception commemorates Music Day

Financial literacy to assist coastal communities