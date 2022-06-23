Tailevu school shows prowess

The girls of Saint Vincent College in Tailevu have proved critics wrong by excelling in the Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby League competition.

The school came into the competition last year without any backing, but this did not deter them from giving their best performance.

Team captain, Bulou Soweri Suguta says her players defied all odds and showed the critics what they are capable of.

“When we started there were a lot of criticism and many people doubted us because we were women playing in a men’s sport. We didn’t let it deter our goal in reaching the semis in this competition.”

Suguta says they’re out to build a reputation for themselves.

“Coming into the competition was really hard, with the lockdown and all so we didn’t have much time to prepare this year. Though we weren’t able to reach the final we are still proud of how far we’ve come.”

Meanwhile, the Vodafone Fiji Secondary School Rugby League semi-finals will be contested at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori on Saturday.