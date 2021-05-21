Home

Tagituimua debuts for Northern Bears

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
May 24, 2021 8:38 am

Kaiviti Silktails captain Penioni Tagituimua made a memorable New South Wales Cup debut for Northern Bears yesterday.

Tagituimua featured in the side’s 20-10 win over Mounties.

The Kadavu native came off the bench to replace the experienced Thomas Deakin at hooker.

Article continues after advertisement

While coming on and off the field, it was a special 38 minutes of play for Tagituimua having the Silktails watch and cheer in support of his debut.

The NSW Cup is a stepping stone for the Silktails in potentially reaching the NRL.

