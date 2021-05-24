Home

Rugby League

Sweet victory for the Koroisaus’

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
October 4, 2021 4:57 pm
[Source: Penrith Panthers/Twitter]

The feeling was different last night for the family of Apisai Koroisau at Saunaka village in Nadi.

Last year the family watched the NRL grand final together where the Penrith Panthers lost to Melbourne Storm.

However, the Panthers hooker’s uncle Viliame Koroisau made sure they supported the Bati star again last night and it was worth it.

Viliame says he never doubted for a moment the Panthers were going to be unlucky for a second successive year.

Koroisau’s uncle says his nephew was one of the standout performers with Viliame Kikau.

“I’m so happy for Apisai, I thank him for what he did, he played really well and we all saw his contribution in the final, there was a moment where he even tackled two players at one time and it shows that he’s really good in defense”.

Viliame Koroisau adds he was confident at halftime and told those watching the game with him that the Panthers would fight until the last minute.

The Panthers defeated South Sydney Rabbitohs 14-12 to win their third NRL title.

