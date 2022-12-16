Super W Final in Townsville

[Source: RUGBY.com.au]

Rugby Australia has confirmed the 2023 Super W Grand Final will be hosted at Townsville’s Queensland Country Bank Stadium.

Champions the Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua will defend its title next season and have a chance to feature in the final.

The Super W final will be played as part of a doubleheader on May 6th with the Queensland Reds set to face the New South Wales Waratahs.

It will be the first time the game will be hosted in Queensland after the 2022 edition was played at AAMI Park in Melbourne as part of Super Round.

Queensland Reds Chief Executive, Dave Hanham is excited at the prospect of the team playing a final in front of a home crowd.