Super coach Bennett refutes handshake deal

South Sydney coach Wayne Bennett has refuted claims that he had a handshake deal with long-time enemy Phil Gould to join the Panthers once his reign at the Broncos ended.

Penrith chair Dave O’Neill hinted earlier this week, ahead of Saturday’s Panthers-Rabbitohs preliminary final, when he revealed that not only board member was interested in the super coach after saying Gould approached him to let him know he and Bennett had reached an understanding.

Bennett has since broken his silence on the matter denying that there ever an understanding reached.

Article continues after advertisement

Week three of the preliminary finals kicks off tomorrow night at 8.50pm with the Raiders taking on the Storm.

On Saturday the Panthers face the Rabbitohs at 8.50pm.

Both matches will be shown live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.