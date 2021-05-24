Home

Rugby League

Suncorp Stadium confirmed to host grand-final

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
October 3, 2021 12:02 pm

As the countdown begins for the NRL Grand Final, Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane will be the host of the match as confirmed earlier today.

Fears of a postponement of the decider at Suncorp Stadium were tempered after Queensland recorded two new locally acquired cases yesterday.

Rugby league fans and administrators had been nervously awaiting confirmation of Queensland’s COVID-19 case numbers so the NRL grand final in Brisbane can go ahead.

Article continues after advertisement

Penrith Panthers will battle South Sydney Rabbitohs at 8.30 tonight.

You can catch all the live action on FBC Sports Channel on the Walesi platform.

