Suncorp Stadium confirmed to host grand-final

As the countdown begins for the NRL Grand Final, Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane will be the host of the match as confirmed earlier today.

Fears of a postponement of the decider at Suncorp Stadium were tempered after Queensland recorded two new locally acquired cases yesterday.

Rugby league fans and administrators had been nervously awaiting confirmation of Queensland’s COVID-19 case numbers so the NRL grand final in Brisbane can go ahead.

Penrith Panthers will battle South Sydney Rabbitohs at 8.30 tonight.

You can catch all the live action on FBC Sports Channel on the Walesi platform.