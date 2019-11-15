Studying Taufua's tackling tactics pays off for Ravalawa

Fiji Bati and Dragons winger Mikaele Ravalawa studied Jorge Taufua’s big-hitting highlights in the lead-up to Sunday’s clash with Manly.

This paid off as the 20-year-old produced the fireworks during the match.

Ravalawa pulled off several driving tackles that brought the crowd to life in a 34-4 win, overshadowing his Sea Eagles counterpart nicknamed the Grim Reaper.

Article continues after advertisement

Taufua, Cade Cust and Brad Parker were among Ravalawa’s victims.

Ravalawa told NRL.com he studied Taufua’s videos before heading into the match.

Aside from his mean defence, Ravalawa carried the ball for 100 metres and scored a try as the Dragons made it three wins from their past five outings.

The Serua native initially played rugby union, including captaining Fiji’s Under18 Sevens team, before signing with the Raiders in 2017.

Ravalawa is contracted to the Dragons until the end of 2023.

Ravalawa and the Dragons meets the Bulldogs at 5pm before the Knights take on the Rabbitohs at 7:30pm and this match will be aired LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

The Sea Eagles battle the Eels at 9:35pm.

There will be two games on Sunday with the Warriors playing the Sharks at 4pm and the Panthers host the Cowboys at 6:05pm.

The Panthers/Cowboys match will be aired LIVE on FBC Sports.