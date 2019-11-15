Students show interest in rugby league

Rugby league has become a fast-growing sport in the country with many interests shown by secondary school students.

The Nationals Schools Rugby League competition is one way employed by FSSRL and FNRL to foster the development of the sport amongst secondary school students.

Nasinu Secondary is one that is using the competition to further develop the sport amongst their students.

Under 19 coach Manasa Rokotuiveikau says the school is gearing towards moulding their players to be better rugby league players.

“We’re trying to develop their talents for the betterment of their future. Most provincial players were groomed at Nasinu and we are trying to do this for these kids so they can reach up to that level.”

Rokotuiveikau adds they are looking to put Nasinu back to what it was formerly known for.

That is to produce the best upcoming rugby league players. Along with this, they’re looking to put the side back to their winning ways as they’ve failed to make the finals in previous years.