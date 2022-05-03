Storm winger charged

Jack Murchie, Sam McIntyre and Nick Meaney

Three players have been charged by the match review committee over incidents in yesterday’s NRL Magic Round matches.

Storm winger Nick Meaney, Warriors second-rower Jack Murchie and Titans forward Sam McIntyre have been charged.

Meaney, who scored Melbourne’s only try in their 32-6 loss to Penrith, was booked for a grade one careless high tackle on Panthers fullback Dylan Edwards.

Both Murchie and McIntyre were hit with grade one dangerous contact charges.

All will avoid suspension for their first offense under the revised NRL judiciary code, with Meaney facing a fine of $750 to $1000 depending on his plea.

Meanwhile, the Sharks are currently playing the Roosters and at 6:05pm the Roosters host Eels.

[Source: NRL]