Rugby League
Storm wallop West Tigers
June 20, 2021 7:05 am
[Source: NRL.com]
It was a night Wests Tigers players – and fans – would quickly want to forget after its huge 66-16 loss to NRL champions, the Storm.
Melbourne scored seven tries in the first half – including an incredible five in the opening 15 minutes – en route to the biggest score a side has registered in 2021.
In other results, the Knights beat Warriors 10-6 and Dragons beat Raiders 22-20.
Article continues after advertisement
Today, the Eels host Bulldogs at 4pm and Titans play Sea Eagles at 6:05pm.
You can watch the Titans and Sea Eagles clash LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.
Advertisement