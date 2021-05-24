Storm wallop West Tigers

It was a night Wests Tigers players – and fans – would quickly want to forget after its huge 66-16 loss to NRL champions, the Storm.

Melbourne scored seven tries in the first half – including an incredible five in the opening 15 minutes – en route to the biggest score a side has registered in 2021.

In other results, the Knights beat Warriors 10-6 and Dragons beat Raiders 22-20.

Article continues after advertisement

Today, the Eels host Bulldogs at 4pm and Titans play Sea Eagles at 6:05pm.

You can watch the Titans and Sea Eagles clash LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.