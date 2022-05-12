Storm up the ante on Munster

Cameron Munster

The Storm has reportedly increased their offer for Cameron Munster in a desperate bid to get the superstar five-eighth to re-sign with the club.

Munster comes off contract at the end of next season and has attracted the interest of several NRL clubs including the Dolphins.

The Storm tabled a two-year extension worth $750,000 per season.

It’s a significant cut from the $1.2 million the 27-year-old stands to earn next season the final year of his current deal.

