Storm U-17 ready for QVS Knights

The Marist Storm Under-17 team is opting for the underdog tag heading into the final of the Vodafone Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby League finals tomorrow.

The boys from Kaunikuila will be taking on one of the best team in the competition, QVS Knights, at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Under-17 captain Aisea Nawai says they know what is expected of them.

“It has been a long time since we have reached the final. This week the old boys, students and parents will be 100 percent out there supporting us on the field.”

QVS will face Marist Storm at 1.15pm tomorrow.

In the Under-15 grade, QVS Knights meet Nasinu Panthers at 9.30am, while in the Under-19 final QVS Knights face Ba Pro Dragons at 3.10pm.