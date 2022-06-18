Storm stop Broncos winning run

Fiji Bati prop Tui Kamikamica scored a try for Storm, helping them come from behind to break the Broncos’ seven-game winning streak.

Storm won 32-20 at AAMI Park last night thanks to a superb second half performance.

The Storm opened the scoring in the eighth minute after Kamikamica, who was a late inclusion in the starting side, crashing over from close range.

Just before halftime, Brisbane led 16-6, but Kiwis halfback Jahrome Hughes set up a try for Melbourne halves partner Cameron Munster and then crossed himself to tie the game before the home side grabbed control after the break.

Hughes scored a second try as the Storm dominated the second term ahead of next Saturday’s homecoming Test against Tonga in Auckland.