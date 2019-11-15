Storm stars lift late to run down Rabbitohs

A superb 80 minutes from Ryan Papenhuyzen has helped Melbourne to an impressive 22-16 win over a South Sydney side that lost no fans despite a tough loss.

Melbourne only hit the lead for the first time in the 67th minute as the Bunnies backed up big wins over Manly and Parramatta with a determined effort against the second-placed Storm.

The brutal clash featured five separate HIA checks, with Rabbitoh Kaeon Koloamatangi failing to return after a knock early in the second half, while Melbourne could lose prop Christian Welch for next week after he was placed on report for a crusher tackle.

While Souths were impressive in keeping pace with the Storm, too many unforced errors with the game on the line proved costly with their second half offering little threat to Melbourne. Papenhuyzen scored one try and set up two more in the four-tries-to-two victory, running for nearly 200 metres and busting eight tackles. Souths badly missed the spark of Latrell Mitchell at the back, with Corey Allan solid but unspectacular in the role after originally being named on the wing.

Souths piled the pressure on the Storm early, rolling easily through the middle and camping themselves on the Melbourne line for long periods with both Jesse Bromwich and Darren Schonig sent for early HIAs, which each passed.

Melbourne’s rigid goal-line defence ensured they survived the early examination for the cost of just an Adam Reynolds penalty goal.

The first try eventually did come to Souths via a pinpoint Cody Walker grubber, which Isaac Lumelume tried to shepherd over the dead ball line. However the Steeden had other ideas and sat nicely for a desperate Campbell Graham to ground it just inside the dead ball line.

Josh Addo-Carr conjured Melbourne’s first points from nothing, burning the Bunnies’ right side defence with raw speed to set up Papenhuyzen in the 28th minute.

Adam Reynolds was sent for an HIA after being hit off the ball by Felise Kaufusi but it took the Bunnies No.7 just a few seconds upon his return to put Walker into half a gap and the five-eighth did the rest, cutting back on a beautiful angle to shred the Storm through the middle and a 14-6 advantage.

With an eight-point half-time advantage on offer, Souths instead threw a series of high risk passes that culminated in a Liam Knight error and with just a few plays before the break, Papenhuyzen split the Souths right side to put Justin Olam over and reduce the deficit to four.

Reynolds added another two straight after the break thanks to a crusher tackle that left Christian Welch on report and potentially facing a ban for round 18.

The Storm earned four consecutive sets at the South Sydney line midway through the half and eventually cracked the Bunnies when a monstrous Tino Faasuamaleaui run onto a perfect Smith short ball propelled the Titans-bound prop over next to the posts to level the scores.

Some beautiful work from Papenhuyzen put Cameron Munster over in the 67th minute to earn the Storm the lead for the first time in the match.

Despite a few chances for each side, there were no further points as the Storm shored up second spot on the ladder and left Souths in seventh place.