Storm star Kaufusi charged

Felise Kaufusi [Source: Fox Sports]

Melbourne Storm star Felise Kaufusi has been charged with a Grade One dangerous contact offence after last night’s NRL round 14 clash with the Roosters.

According to nrl.com, Kaufusi was involved in an incident with young playmaker Sam Walker in the 46th minute.

He faces an $1800 fine with an early plea given this is his second offence, however, should Kaufusi fight the charge and lose, the fine increases to $2500.

Meanwhile, New South Wales Blues outside backs Daniel Tupou and Stephen Crichton both accepted fines for incidents in the State of Origin game one